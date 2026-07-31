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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Usher attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Usher Shows off Atlanta Mansion With Houses Barbershop, High-End Paintings, and Outdoor Sculptures

Usher's wife and four children reside alongside the R&B singer in his fourth home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago

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