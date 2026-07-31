Anna Sorokin

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Split image. Left: Anna Delvey in court. Right: Delvey posing in a dress and ankle monitor for "Dancing With the Stars"
Pop Culture

Anna Delvey Got Permission From ICE To Compete on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Will Wear Her Ankle Monitor

Delvey was found guilty of grand larceny and theft of services charges in 2019 and was the subject of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna.'

Alex Ocho702 days ago
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court
Life

'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna Sorokin Discusses Deportation Following Release From Jail

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress who was the subject of Netflix’s 'Inventing Anna​'​​​​​​ series, has given her first interview following her release from jail.

Joe Price1397 days ago

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