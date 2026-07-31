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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Why ‘Animaniacs’ Deserves Your Attention in 2021
From being the perfect mental break to being gender-balanced, pronoun neutral, & diverse, here’s why the Animaniacs reboot deserves your attention in 2021.
Nyasha Foy2005 days ago
Pop Culture
“Elizabeth from Knoxville” and the Animaniacs Reboot: The Perfect Window Into A World That's Become Zany to the Max
Hulu's 'Animaniacs' reboot is exactly what we need for a world that's gone way past being "zany to the max".
Brent Eickhoff2025 days ago