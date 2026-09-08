Nyasha Foy Portrait

Nyasha Foy

Joined October 2020 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Black History Month 2021

A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’

This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current &amp; historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.

Nyasha Foy2027 days ago
Animaniacs Complex POV

Why ‘Animaniacs’ Deserves Your Attention in 2021

From being the perfect mental break to being gender-balanced, pronoun neutral, & diverse, here’s why the Animaniacs reboot deserves your attention in 2021.

Nyasha Foy2047 days ago
Final 2020 Presidential Debate

Character Is on the Ballot

New rules & character took center stage at final Biden-Trump presidential debate. Here are the top takeaways & where each candidate stands.

Nyasha Foy2155 days ago
kamala

Kamala Harris Takes the Vice Presidential Debate in a TKO

Though less entertaining, Kamala Harris & Mike Pence's 2020 VP debate restored some semblance of order to America's frail political system.

Nyasha Foy2170 days ago

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