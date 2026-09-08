Nyasha Foy
Latest Stories
A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’
This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current & historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.
Why ‘Animaniacs’ Deserves Your Attention in 2021
From being the perfect mental break to being gender-balanced, pronoun neutral, & diverse, here’s why the Animaniacs reboot deserves your attention in 2021.
Character Is on the Ballot
New rules & character took center stage at final Biden-Trump presidential debate. Here are the top takeaways & where each candidate stands.
Kamala Harris Takes the Vice Presidential Debate in a TKO
Though less entertaining, Kamala Harris & Mike Pence's 2020 VP debate restored some semblance of order to America's frail political system.