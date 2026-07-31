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Pop Culture
Regina Hall Discovers Campus Evil in Amazon Prime's 'Master': Exclusive Look
'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.
Khal1618 days ago