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Pop Culture
'Alvin and the Chipmunks' Reboot Sets 2028 Movie Drop and Digital Push
Big Shot Pictures is betting big on Alvin, Simon, and Theodore with a digital-first rollout, a 2028 movie, and a bold plan to revive the billion-dollar franchise.
Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago