Air Jordan 4 Retro

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Bred' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Slated to Release in November

Here's what to know about this year's 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 retro.

Victor Deng183 days ago
Air Jordan 4 'Net' Black
Sneakers

All-Black 'Net' Air Jordan 4 Releasing Soon

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming 'Net' Air Jordan 4.

Victor Deng521 days ago
Sneakers

'Olive' Air Jordan 4 Craft Releases This Month

Release details have been confirmed.

Victor Deng983 days ago
Air Jordan 4 IV Thunder DH6927-017 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Thunder' Air Jordan 4 Drops on SNKRS in May

The popular 'Thunder' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is dropping again via SNKRS in May 2023. Click here for a detailed look at the forthcoming retro.

Victor Deng1186 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 4 Women's Seafoam' AQ9129 103 Pair
Sneakers

'Oil Green' Air Jordan 4 Officially Releases Next Month

A new women's exclusive 'Oil Green' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is releasing in February 2023. Click here for the complete release details and images.

Victor Deng1268 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Canyon Purple' AQ9129 500 Pair
Sneakers

'Canyon Purple' Air Jordan 4 Release Reportedly Moved Up

A women's exclusive 'Canyon Purple' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing in October 2022. Click here for a detailed look and release info.

Victor Deng1395 days ago
Air Jordan 4 'Black Canvas' DH7138 006 Pair
Sneakers

'Black Canvas' Air Jordan 4 Releases In October

A new 'Black Canvas' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is hitting stores in October 2022. Click here for the early info about the forthcoming release.

Victor Deng1397 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Infrared' DH6927 061 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Infrared' Air Jordan 4s Are Officially Releasing in June

The classic 'Infrared' colorway from the Air Jordan 6 is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 4 in June 2022. Click here for the early release info.

Victor Deng1507 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Amethyst Wave'
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Amethyst Wave' Air Jordan 4

Phil Jackson a.k.a. the "Zen Master" inspires this new Air Jordan 4 colorway that's dropping in 2022. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1513 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Blank Canvas' DQ4909 100 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Blank Canvas' Air Jordan 4s

A new 'Blank Canvas' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing exclusively in women's sizing in 2022. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1619 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Golf 'Bred' Lateral
Sneakers

'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Releasing as a Golf Shoe

Jordan Brand has turned the classic Air Jordan 4 'Bred' into a golf shoe and it will release in December 2021. Click here for a first look and

Victor Deng1734 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Lightning' CT8527-700 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Lightning' Air Jordan 4 Release Date Has Been Confirmed

The sought-after 'Lightning' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 Retro is reportedly returning in August 2021. Click here for an official look at this year's reissue.

Victor Deng1798 days ago
Air Jordan 4 GS 'DIY' DC4101-100 Pair
Sneakers

A First Look at the 'DIY' Air Jordan 4 Surfaces

Jordan Brand will reportedly let young sneaker fans create their own Air Jordan 4 colorway with a new 'DIY' iteration dropping in Summer 2021.

Victor Deng1836 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Golf June 2021 Release
Sneakers

More Air Jordan 4 Golf Shoes Are Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand is dropping three new Air Jordan 4 Golf colorways in Summer 2021. Click here for an official look at the set and for the official release info.

Victor Deng1883 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'UNC' CT8527-400 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'UNC' Air Jordan 4 Retro

Jordan Brand has confirmed that a 'UNC' Air Jordan 4 Retro is releasing in APril 2021. Click here for its release info and an official look.

Victor Deng1937 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Golf 'White Cement' CU9981 100 Pair
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 4 Is Made for the Golf Course

Jordan Brand has turned the classic Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' into a golf shoe. Click here for the official release info and a detailed look.

Victor Deng1975 days ago
Air Jordan 4 IV Taupe Haze Release Date DB0732 200 Pair
Sneakers

'Taupe Haze' Air Jordan 4s Get an Official Release Date

A first look at the 'Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 has surfaced. Click here for the release date and more.

Victor Deng1981 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App