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From J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High collab to the 'Jubilee' Air Jordan 11, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for December 2020.Sole Collector
The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.Russ Bengtson
From the Union x Air Jordan collab to the debut of the Air Jordan 35, here are all of the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for October 2020.Sole Collector
From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 5 to the 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 and the Air Jordan 4 'Metallic' pack, here are May's most important Air Jordan release dates.Sole Collector