Air Jordan 28

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Air Jordan 28 'Locked and Loaded' 555109 007 (Detail)
Sneakers

These Air Jordan 28s Honor Ray Allen's 2013 NBA Finals

Official release information for the 'Lock and Loaded' Air Jordan 28 from Nike's 'Art of a Champion' pack.

Mike DeStefano2999 days ago
Batista Wears the Blue Air Jordan XX8
Sneakers

Batista Becomes "Bluetista" in Air Jordan XX8

Another colorway of last season's flagship.

Brandon Richard4428 days ago
Rihanna Air Jordan 28 XX8 Red Elephant
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Rihanna Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Elephant'

When the first round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors shifted to the Barclays Centers, pop star Rihanna decided to take in some of the action courtside.

Brandon Richard4461 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan XX8 'Bamboo' Finally Releasing

First seen during last year's All-Star break, the 'Bamboo' Air Jordan XX8 finally appears to be on target for a release.

Brandon Richard4551 days ago
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Batista Wins the Royal Rumble in the Air Jordan XX8
Sneakers

Batista Wins the Royal Rumble in Air Jordan XX8

After making his highly anticipated return to the WWE last Monday, it was Batista that won the Rumble.

Brandon Richard4554 days ago
Chris Brown Air Jordan 28 XX8 Red Camo
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Chris Brown Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Camo'

Chris laced up the latest Air Jordan at the BET Experience in LA.

Brandon Richard4766 days ago

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