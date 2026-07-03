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Sports
Dodgers Player Adrian Gonzalez Refused to Stay With Team at Trump Hotel in Chicago
Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez opted not to stay at a Trump hotel with the rest of his team during a road trip to Chicago this season.
Gavin Evans3560 days ago