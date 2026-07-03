Adrian Gonzalez

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Adrian Gonzalez warms up before the Dodgers play the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Sports

Dodgers Player Adrian Gonzalez Refused to Stay With Team at Trump Hotel in Chicago

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez opted not to stay at a Trump hotel with the rest of his team during a road trip to Chicago this season.

Gavin Evans3560 days ago

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