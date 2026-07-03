Latest Stories
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Bright Lights, Big City - New York City
Part of a three-shoe pack highlighting some of the most popular cities in the country.
adidas adizero Crazy Light 2 - Black/Metallic Silver
In addition to the "Crystal" colorway, the adidas adizero Crazy Light 2 is also available in a new black-based make-up.
adidas adizero Crazy Light 2 - Crystal/Turquoise
Another new colorway of the adidas adizero Crazy Light 2 has started to make its way to stores.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Graffiti
New colorways of the lightest basketball shoe ever continue to surface, the latest being this unique "Graffiti" make-up.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Bright Lights, Big City - Los Angeles
Part of the upcoming "Bright Lights, Big City" Pack, adidas Basketball pays tribute to sunny Los Angeles with a Lakers-inspired colorway of the adiZero Crazy Light 2.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Bright Lights, Big City - New York City
The vibrant, city-inspired colorways of the Crazy Light 2 and Top Ten 2000 we've previewed in recent weeks are actually part of an upcoming adidas pack dubbed "Bright Lights, Big City."
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - LA
The Crazy Light 2 surfaces in a purple and gold colorway with a twist.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Royal/White
The adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 run continues to expand with this new colorway making its way to retail.
NFL Players Customize the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2
With NFL football officially back, adidas linked up with several of their star players and had them customize pairs of the adiZero Crazy Light 2 using miadidas.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Black/White/Regal Purple
Another fresh look for the lightest basketball shoe ever.
PE Spotlight // Candace Parker's "Olympic" adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2
A detailed look at the Player Exclusives Candace will be wearing in London.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Black/Sun & Aluminum/Bright Blue
Continuing to push for bolder and brighter styles, adidas rolls out two new colorways of the adiZero Crazy 2 that are starting to arrive at retail locations this month.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - Core Energy/White
Another new look for the world's lightest basketball shoe.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - EUROCAMP 2012
NBA prospects are being outfitted in special adidas gear for this year's EUROCAMP.
adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 - White/Red
Following the initial May launch, a new colorway of the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 has made its way to retail.
Video // adidas Basketball Fans Light Up the Eastern Conference Finals
Fans of adidas Basketball and the Crazy Light 2 see their names light up TD Garden at tonight's game.