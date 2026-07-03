Adidas Adizero

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Adidas Adizero EVO SL
Sneakers

The Adidas Adizero EVO SLs Are Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the Adidas Adizero EVO SL.

Victor Deng302 days ago
Adidas Adizero EVO SL
Sneakers

The Adidas Adizero EVO SL Lives Up to the Hype

The most anticipated non-carbon-plated running shoe of 2024-25 lives up to every bit of its reputation, and then some.

Oruny Choi302 days ago
Adidas Adizero Adios Evo Pro 2
Sneakers

Adidas’ Adizero Adios Evo Pro 2 Updates Its Record-Breaking Marathon Shoe

Here's where to buy the Adidas Adizero Adios Evo Pro 2.

Victor Deng450 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas' Newest Basketball Sneaker Is Only $110

Introducing the Adizero Select 2.0.

Victor Deng913 days ago
adidasBaseball x Topps Pack 03
Sneakers

These Adidas Cleats Are Based off Baseball Cards

Adidas Baseball and Topps link up for a baseball cleat and trainer collaboration inspired by classic baseball cards. See the footwear and find out the release info here.

Michael Conway2958 days ago
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Adidas by Kolor Alphabounce Red/Black (Pair)
Sneakers

These Adidas Are 'Kolorful'

Adidas by Kolor has released four new pairs of the AlphaBounce and AdiZero Prime.

Mike DeStefano3076 days ago
Adidas Adizero Sub2
Sneakers

Adidas Introduces New Boost Light Technology

Adidas introduces Boost Light with the Adizero Sub2.

Amir Ismael3430 days ago
Sneakers

This Is What Adidas Athletes Will Wear at the MLB All-Star Game

Adidas introduces its lightest baseball cleat.

Riley Jones3692 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas Has Announced the Signing of Texans Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

'Nuk' is latest NFL star to join loaded adidas Football roster.

Rajah Allarey3705 days ago
Snoop Dogg Money Cleats
Sneakers

Snoop Dogg Has His Mind On His Money and His Money On His Cleats

New collaboration available now.

Brandon Richard3771 days ago
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adidas Locked in Dispute with Chicago Church Over "adiZero" Trademark

A Chicago-area church is threatening to alter adidas' current lightweight marketing strategy.

Brandon Richard5315 days ago
Sneakers

Video: adidas adiZero LAB - adiZero vs. Miniskirt

In their ongoing quest to create the lightest footwear on the market, adidas takes us inside the adiZero LAB for a behind-the-scenes look at one of their latest performance tests.

Brandon Richard5458 days ago
Sneakers

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Debuts adidas adiZero Roland Garros Collection

The French-born tennis pro introduces adidas' new tennis footwear and apparel collection for the 2011 French Open.

Brandon Richard5536 days ago

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