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The Adidas Adizero EVO SLs Are Available Now on Complex
Here's how to buy the Adidas Adizero EVO SL.
The Adidas Adizero EVO SL Lives Up to the Hype
The most anticipated non-carbon-plated running shoe of 2024-25 lives up to every bit of its reputation, and then some.
Adidas’ Adizero Adios Evo Pro 2 Updates Its Record-Breaking Marathon Shoe
Here's where to buy the Adidas Adizero Adios Evo Pro 2.
Adidas' Newest Basketball Sneaker Is Only $110
Introducing the Adizero Select 2.0.
These Adidas Cleats Are Based off Baseball Cards
Adidas Baseball and Topps link up for a baseball cleat and trainer collaboration inspired by classic baseball cards. See the footwear and find out the release info here.
These Adidas Are 'Kolorful'
Adidas by Kolor has released four new pairs of the AlphaBounce and AdiZero Prime.
Adidas Introduces New Boost Light Technology
Adidas introduces Boost Light with the Adizero Sub2.
This Is What Adidas Athletes Will Wear at the MLB All-Star Game
Adidas introduces its lightest baseball cleat.
Adidas Has Announced the Signing of Texans Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
'Nuk' is latest NFL star to join loaded adidas Football roster.
Snoop Dogg Has His Mind On His Money and His Money On His Cleats
New collaboration available now.
adidas Locked in Dispute with Chicago Church Over "adiZero" Trademark
A Chicago-area church is threatening to alter adidas' current lightweight marketing strategy.
Video: adidas adiZero LAB - adiZero vs. Miniskirt
In their ongoing quest to create the lightest footwear on the market, adidas takes us inside the adiZero LAB for a behind-the-scenes look at one of their latest performance tests.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Debuts adidas adiZero Roland Garros Collection
The French-born tennis pro introduces adidas' new tennis footwear and apparel collection for the 2011 French Open.