After the quarantine delayed a number of huge films, 2021 has turned into an interesting year for movie releases. From ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Coming 2 America’, there’s something for everyone hitting theaters (and streaming services) this year. Here are the 10 most anticipated movies set to be released in 2021.

