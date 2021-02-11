On this episode Tony Mui sits down with UFC President Dana White to discuss the upcoming UFC 258 PPV event between current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, versus Number 1 Contender, Gilbert Burns! Both fighters are on an impressive win streak and one will come to a halt this Saturday, February 13th! Dana also talks about his friendship with Tom Brady, the Nelk Boys and also gives us some insight on his underrated sneaker collection. Dana also puts out a $10,000 wager to the winner of a 1v1 basketball game between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. Enjoy this insightful and hilarious interview!