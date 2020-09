On this episode Tony Mui sits down with Founder of Underground Skate Shop, Mark Matthews, to talk about the incredible community giveback opportunities that have come about through the hyped Nike SB Dunk releases! From charities donations to random shock drops, Underground Skate Shop in Nutley, New Jersey has been preserving skate culture through it's raffles and releases! Also make sure to download the Solecollector app here:

