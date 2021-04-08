The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Raised by Women" is set to release on March 30 and Full Size Run show co-host Matt Welty spoke to the store's founder, James Whitner, about the sneaker, its inspiration, meeting Michael Jordan and Barack Obama, and more.
Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Raised by Women” - An Exclusive Look With James Whitner
