On this episode Tony Mui sits down with UFC Middleweight fighter, Kevin "Trailblazer" Holland, to talk about his growing love for sneakers! From Reeboks to Nike SB Dunks, Kevin has gotten on a spending spree since the beginning of quarantine and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon! Kevin also talks about his upcoming fight this Halloween at UFC Fight Night against Makhmud Muradov, who is currently on a 12 fight win streak!