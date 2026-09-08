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Latest Stories
Falling Into Fall: Get Autumn Ready with These Simple Beauty Tips
Celebrity hair and makeup artist Starr Blackshere offers tips, tricks and pointers on how to get yourself ready for fall.
William Scott’s Flawless Makeup Approach is Simple: “Less is More”
Celebrity makeup artist William Scott discusses the differences in complexion products and what's the best technique to achieve a flawless look.
Celebrity Fashion Designer Raeana Anaïs Talks Beauty, Self-Love, and the Power of a Red Lip
Celebrity fashion designer Raeana Anaïs speaks candidly about her beauty journey and the steps she takes to execute a precise red lip using products at Sephora.
Stomping Into the Future: How Lugz Earned Its Props
Over the past 25 years, LUGZ has been a staple in hip-hop style and footwear. With the release of the Dot Com 2.0 shoe, the brand celebrates it's chunky roots.