virginialowman Portrait

virginialowman

Joined April 2017 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Falling Into Fall Sephora Lead Imag

Falling Into Fall: Get Autumn Ready with These Simple Beauty Tips

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Starr Blackshere offers tips, tricks and pointers on how to get yourself ready for fall.

virginialowman1437 days ago
sephora-complexion-products-lead-image

William Scott’s Flawless Makeup Approach is Simple: “Less is More”

Celebrity makeup artist William Scott discusses the differences in complexion products and what's the best technique to achieve a flawless look.

virginialowman1451 days ago
Dreamville Designer Sephora Red Lip Editorial

Celebrity Fashion Designer Raeana Anaïs Talks Beauty, Self-Love, and the Power of a Red Lip

Celebrity fashion designer Raeana Anaïs speaks candidly about her beauty journey and the steps she takes to execute a precise red lip using products at Sephora.

virginialowman1515 days ago
LUGZ Mens Footwear Stretched

Stomping Into the Future: How Lugz Earned Its Props

Over the past 25 years, LUGZ has been a staple in hip-hop style and footwear. With the release of the Dot Com 2.0 shoe, the brand celebrates it's chunky roots.

virginialowman2859 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App