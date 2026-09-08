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Tara Joshi

Joined May 2019 | 3 posts
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Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage

British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...

Tara Joshi1795 days ago
skepta chip young adz

First Impressions Of Skepta, Chip And Young Adz’s New Album ‘Insomnia’

The Complex UK music team (and friends) discuss the highs and lows of this new 12-track project from three of the country's biggest rappers.

Tara Joshi2366 days ago
slowthai

Review: Slowthai Is A Socially Aware Rap Giant On ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

The album places slowthai in the pantheon of UK greats—everyone from Dizzee, The Streets, to even The Prodigy and The Sex Pistols.

Tara Joshi2681 days ago

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