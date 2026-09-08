Tara Joshi
Joined May 2019 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage
British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...
Tara Joshi1795 days ago
First Impressions Of Skepta, Chip And Young Adz’s New Album ‘Insomnia’
The Complex UK music team (and friends) discuss the highs and lows of this new 12-track project from three of the country's biggest rappers.
Tara Joshi2366 days ago
Review: Slowthai Is A Socially Aware Rap Giant On ‘Nothing Great About Britain’
The album places slowthai in the pantheon of UK greats—everyone from Dizzee, The Streets, to even The Prodigy and The Sex Pistols.
Tara Joshi2681 days ago