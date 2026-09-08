Rich Medina Portrait

Rich Medina

Joined July 2014 | 74 posts
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Latest Stories

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Return to Amsterdam: On the Road with Rich Medina (Jan.29-Feb.2)

Germany also makes it into the mix.

Rich Medina4969 days ago
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Flying High: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 23-8)

So many countries, so little time.

Rich Medina4977 days ago
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Represent Like Nasir Jones: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 13-20)

Bowling pins and keynote speeches.

Rich Medina4982 days ago

Ms. Nina Simone: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 3 -12)

Trips through Texas and New York.

Rich Medina4993 days ago
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Champagne & New Overs: On the Road with Rich Medina (Dec. 18-Jan. 1)

A very Medina New Year.

Rich Medina5000 days ago
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Traveling Holiday: On the Road With Rich Medina (Nov. 27-Dec. 16)

Rich goes down under, among other things.

Rich Medina5013 days ago
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It's the Return: On the Road With Rich Medina (Nov. 9-27)

It's been a long time, but now he's back.

Rich Medina5022 days ago
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Two Terms: On the Road with Rich Medina

In the voting booth and the DJ booth.

Rich Medina5057 days ago
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Resting on Halloween: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 24-31)

Saving the city, one record at a time.

Rich Medina5064 days ago
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Preaching Fela: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 13-20)

The multi-city Felabration tour rolls on.

Rich Medina5075 days ago
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Diamond in the Mind: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 3-13)

The pressure of grinding results in precious stones.

Rich Medina5081 days ago
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The Soul of Nashville: On the Road with Rich Medina (Sept. 19-23)

Digging and eating in the south.

Rich Medina5095 days ago
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The Red Bull Flugtag: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 15, 2012)

Medina gives you wings.

Rich Medina5099 days ago
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Madness in the UK, Pt. 1: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 9-14)

An epic trip across the pond.

Rich Medina5109 days ago
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Real Hospitality: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 6-9)

Pizza and Scientology.

Rich Medina5116 days ago
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Space Travel: On The Road With Rich Medina (Aug. 22 - Sept. 3)

Our traveling DJ touches the stars.

Rich Medina5124 days ago
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Fresh From The Grind: On The Road With Rich Medina (Aug. 14-20)

Coming home after a long international trip.

Rich Medina5126 days ago

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