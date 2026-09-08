Rich Medina
Latest Stories
Return to Amsterdam: On the Road with Rich Medina (Jan.29-Feb.2)
Germany also makes it into the mix.
Flying High: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 23-8)
So many countries, so little time.
Represent Like Nasir Jones: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 13-20)
Bowling pins and keynote speeches.
Ms. Nina Simone: On the Road With Rich Medina (Jan. 3 -12)
Trips through Texas and New York.
Champagne & New Overs: On the Road with Rich Medina (Dec. 18-Jan. 1)
A very Medina New Year.
Traveling Holiday: On the Road With Rich Medina (Nov. 27-Dec. 16)
Rich goes down under, among other things.
It's the Return: On the Road With Rich Medina (Nov. 9-27)
It's been a long time, but now he's back.
Two Terms: On the Road with Rich Medina
In the voting booth and the DJ booth.
Resting on Halloween: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 24-31)
Saving the city, one record at a time.
Preaching Fela: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 13-20)
The multi-city Felabration tour rolls on.
Diamond in the Mind: On the Road with Rich Medina (Oct. 3-13)
The pressure of grinding results in precious stones.
The Soul of Nashville: On the Road with Rich Medina (Sept. 19-23)
Digging and eating in the south.
The Red Bull Flugtag: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 15, 2012)
Medina gives you wings.
Madness in the UK, Pt. 1: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 9-14)
An epic trip across the pond.
Real Hospitality: On The Road With Rich Medina (Sept. 6-9)
Pizza and Scientology.
Space Travel: On The Road With Rich Medina (Aug. 22 - Sept. 3)
Our traveling DJ touches the stars.
Fresh From The Grind: On The Road With Rich Medina (Aug. 14-20)
Coming home after a long international trip.