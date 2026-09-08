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Latest Stories
Google Maps Led A Toronto Man Down A Dangerous Path
A Toronto man says Google Maps led him down a “treacherous back road” near Gander, Newfoundland.
Welcome To Tisdale, Land Of Rape And Honey
A 60-year-old Saskatchewan town sign sparks controversy.
Liberal Government Budget Includes Bringing Beer To Grocery Stores
The new provincial budget will include plans to sell beer in 300 supermarkets across Ontario.
Toronto Police Officer Dyes Hair To Stop Bullying
A Toronto Police Officer will keep his hair pink all week in an effort to stop bullying.
The NDP Passed Motion To Ban Microbeads
The NDP has asked the Canadian government to ban microbeads and label them toxic.
Hedley Front Man Jacob Hoggard To Host The 2015 JUNOs
Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard is set to host the 2015 JUNOs.
Crowdfunding Support Surpasses $100K For Elijah Marsh's Funeral
More than $100,000 has been raised for the Marsh family after the passing of three-year-old Elijah.
Starbucks Canada Will Start Selling Beer And Wine This Year
Starbucks Canada Will Start Selling Beer And Wine This Year
Toronto Has Been Ranked The Best City To Live In
According to a study by The Economist, Toronto is the world’s best city to live in.
Canada's Tatiana Maslany Reportedly Being Considered For New 'Star Wars' Film
'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany is reportedly being considered for the new 'Star Wars' film
Sex Symbol Pamela Anderson Says She's "Never Felt Pretty Enough To Be A Model"
Playboy model, Pamela Anderson, says she “never felt that great looking” and laughs at being a model
Mayor Seeks Change After Maclean’s Names Winnipeg Most Racist City In Canada
Maclean’s magazine calls Winnipeg the country’s “most racist” city in its latest edition
Proud To Be A Canadian At Miss Universe Competition
Miss Canada wears an over-the-top hockey-themed outfit at Miss Universe pageant.