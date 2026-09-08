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kylew4c83e365b

Joined April 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Google Maps Led A Toronto Man Down A Dangerous Path

A Toronto man says Google Maps led him down a “treacherous back road” near Gander, Newfoundland.

kylew4c83e365b4161 days ago

Welcome To Tisdale, Land Of Rape And Honey

A 60-year-old Saskatchewan town sign sparks controversy.

kylew4c83e365b4166 days ago

Liberal Government Budget Includes Bringing Beer To Grocery Stores

The new provincial budget will include plans to sell beer in 300 supermarkets across Ontario.

kylew4c83e365b4172 days ago

Toronto Police Officer Dyes Hair To Stop Bullying

A Toronto Police Officer will keep his hair pink all week in an effort to stop bullying.

kylew4c83e365b4176 days ago

The NDP Passed Motion To Ban Microbeads

The NDP has asked the Canadian government to ban microbeads and label them toxic.

kylew4c83e365b4193 days ago
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Hedley Front Man Jacob Hoggard To Host The 2015 JUNOs

Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard is set to host the 2015 JUNOs.

kylew4c83e365b4222 days ago

Crowdfunding Support Surpasses $100K For Elijah Marsh's Funeral

More than $100,000 has been raised for the Marsh family after the passing of three-year-old Elijah.

kylew4c83e365b4227 days ago

Starbucks Canada Will Start Selling Beer And Wine This Year

Starbucks Canada Will Start Selling Beer And Wine This Year

kylew4c83e365b4243 days ago
According to a study by The Economist, Toronto is the world’s best city to live in

Toronto Has Been Ranked The Best City To Live In

According to a study by The Economist, Toronto is the world’s best city to live in.

kylew4c83e365b4248 days ago
'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany is reportedly being considered for the new 'Star Wars' film

Canada's Tatiana Maslany Reportedly Being Considered For New 'Star Wars' Film

'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany is reportedly being considered for the new 'Star Wars' film

kylew4c83e365b4250 days ago
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Playboy model, Pamela Anderson, says she “never felt that great looking” and laughs at being a model

Sex Symbol Pamela Anderson Says She's "Never Felt Pretty Enough To Be A Model"

Playboy model, Pamela Anderson, says she “never felt that great looking” and laughs at being a model

kylew4c83e365b4250 days ago
Maclean’s magazine calls Winnipeg the country’s “most racist” city in its latest edition

Mayor Seeks Change After Maclean’s Names Winnipeg Most Racist City In Canada

Maclean’s magazine calls Winnipeg the country’s “most racist” city in its latest edition

kylew4c83e365b4255 days ago

Proud To Be A Canadian At Miss Universe Competition

Miss Canada wears an over-the-top hockey-themed outfit at Miss Universe pageant.

kylew4c83e365b4256 days ago

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