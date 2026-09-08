Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark) Portrait

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)

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If you&#39;re here then you&#39;ve already made a wise decision, so let me not waste your time. http://about.me/kevinlclark

Joined April 2013 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Common Explains Why He'd Get Down With Lara Croft at Activision's "Destiny" Launch

We talked to Common at Activision's insane launch party for "Destiny."

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)4391 days ago
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Interview: Harold Goldberg of the New York Video Game Critics Circle on Diversity and Education

Harold Goldberg of the New York Video Game Critics Circle on Diversity and Education

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)4447 days ago
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10 New Features We'd Like to See in "NBA 2K15"

With NBA 2K15 drawing closer and closer, we take a look at the features we want to see in 2K Games' next title.

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)4486 days ago
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10 Adult Swim Shows That Need to be Adapted into Video Games

We take a look at the Adult Swim television shows that need to be adapted into video games.

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)4492 days ago
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Cop or Drop: Should You be Playing "Hitman Go" for iOS?

Hitman Go for iOS is surprisingly awesome.

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)4516 days ago
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New Captain America Pics: Cap's Sidekick Bucky!

Director Joe Johnston gave the Los Angeles Times some insight as to how Cap's second-in-command may be different than how you've seen him in the comics.

Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark)5705 days ago

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