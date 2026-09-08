Latest Stories
Common Explains Why He'd Get Down With Lara Croft at Activision's "Destiny" Launch
We talked to Common at Activision's insane launch party for "Destiny."
Interview: Harold Goldberg of the New York Video Game Critics Circle on Diversity and Education
Harold Goldberg of the New York Video Game Critics Circle on Diversity and Education
10 New Features We'd Like to See in "NBA 2K15"
With NBA 2K15 drawing closer and closer, we take a look at the features we want to see in 2K Games' next title.
10 Adult Swim Shows That Need to be Adapted into Video Games
We take a look at the Adult Swim television shows that need to be adapted into video games.
Cop or Drop: Should You be Playing "Hitman Go" for iOS?
Hitman Go for iOS is surprisingly awesome.
New Captain America Pics: Cap's Sidekick Bucky!
Director Joe Johnston gave the Los Angeles Times some insight as to how Cap's second-in-command may be different than how you've seen him in the comics.