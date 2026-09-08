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Kish Lal

Joined November 2022 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Women In Streetwear Complex

Meet the Unsung Heroes of Streetwear

Meet nine women in streetwear working for top brands including Billionaire Boys Club, Stadium Goods, Union, RSVP Gallery, Melody Ehsani &amp; more.

Kish Lal2562 days ago
best songs 2019 so far complex

The Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)

From J. Cole’s “Middle Child” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Free Uzi” to DaBaby’s “Suge,” here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2019 (so far).

Kish Lal2646 days ago
Complex's Best Albums of 2019 (so far)

The Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)

From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘IGOR’ to DaBaby’s ‘Baby on Baby,’ here are Complex’s 50 best albums of 2019 so far.

Kish Lal2661 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion's Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Hotties' Are Bringing Positivity to Stan Culture

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has attracted an ultra-positive, protective group of fans who are bringing positivity to stan culture. Meet the Hotties.

Kish Lal2681 days ago
tiktok rappers complex

How TikTok Is Launching Rappers to Viral Success

TikTok, known as Musical.ly in a past life, is a video app that is launching rappers to viral success, from Lil Nas X to BoyBoy West Coast.

Kish Lal2701 days ago
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