Kelby Clark
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Interview: 3D Designer Rizon Parein Explains How He Went From Writing Graffiti to Doing Projects for Nike and Jay Z
3D designer and illustrator Rizon Parein went from designing nightclub flyers to working with Nike.
Concept for a New Tower in Hong Kong Reveals a Futuristic Two-Part City
Check out these futuristic concept twin towers that act as a mini city within Hong Kong.
"Life Is Scary, Find Your Boo" and Other Instagram Life Advice by Artist Amber Ibarreche
Check out these cool doodled advice tidbits on this artist's Instagram account.
Photographer Shoots Terrifying Killer Jellyfish Up Close
Check out these up-close photographs of one of Earth's most venomous creatures.
New Kickstarter Will Publish Unseen Images of New York's CBGB Punk Scene
Crowdfunded photography book to bring 1970s punk scene to life through vintage photographs.
New Infographic Explains the Seven Types of Employees You Should Fire
This detailed infographic highlights bad employees and their behaviors.
This Burning Man Time-Lapse Will Make You Feel Less Bad About Missing the Wild Festivities This Year
This time-lapse of the 2013 Burning Man festival is a stunning look at the annual event.
New Street Art Project Incorporates Some of Your Favorite Characters, From Batman to Spiderman
Check out this street artist's new pop-culture graffiti work.
The Weirdest Performance Art Recently
These performance artists aren't afraid to get super weird in the name of art.
15 Ways to Have the Freshest Freshman Dorm Room by the End of Welcome Week
Turn your dorm into the freshest space on campus with these awesome decór tips and have people wondering if you major in interior design.
10 Art Books Every Kanye West Stan Should Own
Only a diehard Kanye fan will own these books.
Chill Out in This Building Housing 32 Public Hammocks
Check out this newly-reconstructed space furnished with 32 dope hammocks.
LEGO's Denmark Headquarters Is Not Your Average Office Space
LEGO's new office in Denmark will make you jealous.
20 Terrifying Images That Imagine the End of the World
These images are so terrifying, they'll make your fears of an Earth-destroying apocalypse a reality.
The 20 Coolest New Office Spaces
From all around the world, these offices will make you want to change jobs.
Clever GIFs Take Over the Streets of London
Check out how the creative team at In Return is turning London into a place for GIF-lovers worldwide.
Beats by Dre's New California Offices Are an Explosion of Color
Check out Beats by Dre's new headquarters in Culver City, California.
Stanford Students Can Work Their Creative Muscles in an "Art Gym"
Stanford Univerity is providing its students with a new facility for visual arts, perfoming arts, and creative expression.