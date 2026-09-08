Kelby Clark Portrait

Kelby Clark

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Interview: 3D Designer Rizon Parein Explains How He Went From Writing Graffiti to Doing Projects for Nike and Jay Z

3D designer and illustrator Rizon Parein went from designing nightclub flyers to working with Nike.

Kelby Clark4340 days ago

Concept for a New Tower in Hong Kong Reveals a Futuristic Two-Part City

Check out these futuristic concept twin towers that act as a mini city within Hong Kong.

Kelby Clark4400 days ago
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"Life Is Scary, Find Your Boo" and Other Instagram Life Advice by Artist Amber Ibarreche

Check out these cool doodled advice tidbits on this artist's Instagram account.

Kelby Clark4400 days ago

Photographer Shoots Terrifying Killer Jellyfish Up Close

Check out these up-close photographs of one of Earth's most venomous creatures.

Kelby Clark4400 days ago
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New Kickstarter Will Publish Unseen Images of New York's CBGB Punk Scene

Crowdfunded photography book to bring 1970s punk scene to life through vintage photographs.

Kelby Clark4401 days ago
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New Infographic Explains the Seven Types of Employees You Should Fire

This detailed infographic highlights bad employees and their behaviors.

Kelby Clark4401 days ago
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This Burning Man Time-Lapse Will Make You Feel Less Bad About Missing the Wild Festivities This Year

This time-lapse of the 2013 Burning Man festival is a stunning look at the annual event.

Kelby Clark4401 days ago

New Street Art Project Incorporates Some of Your Favorite Characters, From Batman to Spiderman

Check out this street artist's new pop-culture graffiti work.

Kelby Clark4402 days ago
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The Weirdest Performance Art Recently

These performance artists aren't afraid to get super weird in the name of art.

Kelby Clark4404 days ago
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15 Ways to Have the Freshest Freshman Dorm Room by the End of Welcome Week

Turn your dorm into the freshest space on campus with these awesome decór tips and have people wondering if you major in interior design.

Kelby Clark4411 days ago
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10 Art Books Every Kanye West Stan Should Own

Only a diehard Kanye fan will own these books.

Kelby Clark4415 days ago
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Chill Out in This Building Housing 32 Public Hammocks

Check out this newly-reconstructed space furnished with 32 dope hammocks.

Kelby Clark4421 days ago
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LEGO's Denmark Headquarters Is Not Your Average Office Space

LEGO's new office in Denmark will make you jealous.

Kelby Clark4422 days ago
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20 Terrifying Images That Imagine the End of the World

These images are so terrifying, they'll make your fears of an Earth-destroying apocalypse a reality.

Kelby Clark4422 days ago
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The 20 Coolest New Office Spaces

From all around the world, these offices will make you want to change jobs.

Kelby Clark4424 days ago
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Clever GIFs Take Over the Streets of London

Check out how the creative team at In Return is turning London into a place for GIF-lovers worldwide.

Kelby Clark4428 days ago
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Beats by Dre's New California Offices Are an Explosion of Color

Check out Beats by Dre's new headquarters in Culver City, California.

Kelby Clark4435 days ago

Stanford Students Can Work Their Creative Muscles in an "Art Gym"

Stanford Univerity is providing its students with a new facility for visual arts, perfoming arts, and creative expression.

Kelby Clark4436 days ago

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