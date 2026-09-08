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Ben Taylor

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

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The UEFA Euro 2012 Preview

Your guide to the biggest soccer tournament of the year.

Ben Taylor5214 days ago
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The Euro 2012 Gear Guide

Check out the freshest kits, cleats and equipment from the upcoming tournament.

Ben Taylor5215 days ago
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The EPL Final Weekend Preview

Everything you need to know heading into the season finale.

Ben Taylor5242 days ago
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Manchester City vs. Manchester United: 5 Things to Know About the Biggest Game in English Soccer

The crosstown rivals play for EPL supremacy on Monday.

Ben Taylor5254 days ago
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Flops, Ghost Goals, and Wonder Strikes: This Weekend In Soccer

Get up with the world's most popular sport.

Ben Taylor5267 days ago
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The 5 Best Plays From the English Premier League Weekend

Including a nice tribute to Fabrice Muamba.

Ben Taylor5288 days ago
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5 Must See Upcoming English Premier League Matches

If you're a fan of the beautiful game, you won't want to miss these matchups.

Ben Taylor5291 days ago

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