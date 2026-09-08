Ben Taylor
Latest Stories
The UEFA Euro 2012 Preview
Your guide to the biggest soccer tournament of the year.
The Euro 2012 Gear Guide
Check out the freshest kits, cleats and equipment from the upcoming tournament.
The EPL Final Weekend Preview
Everything you need to know heading into the season finale.
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: 5 Things to Know About the Biggest Game in English Soccer
The crosstown rivals play for EPL supremacy on Monday.
Flops, Ghost Goals, and Wonder Strikes: This Weekend In Soccer
Get up with the world's most popular sport.
Five Stunning Goals From This Weekend's Soccer Action in Spain, Russia, Argentina and the MLS
Stunt 101.
The 5 Best Plays From the English Premier League Weekend
Including a nice tribute to Fabrice Muamba.
5 Must See Upcoming English Premier League Matches
If you're a fan of the beautiful game, you won't want to miss these matchups.