Amanda Furrer
Joined February 2017 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
16 Old AF Celebrities With Fire Twitter Accounts
Cher, Ray Liotta, Billy Zane—if you aren't up on "Old People Twitter" you aren't living.
Amanda Furrer3438 days ago
11 Pop Culture High Schools We Wished We Attended
Ashleigh Murray and Mädchen Amick of 'Riverdale' tell us what fictional high schools they'd go to.
Amanda Furrer3458 days ago
Val Kilmer Is The Unexpected Twitter God You Need To Follow Right Now
Twitter may be dying, but Val Kilmer’s account is giving us life.
Amanda Furrer3460 days ago
There’s A Deadly ‘Power Rangers’ Curse That You Didn’t Know About
Former cast members of the iconic 90s show are meeting grisly fates. Is there a ‘Power Rangers’ curse?
Amanda Furrer3464 days ago
13 Bizarre Celebrity Couples You Totally Forgot Dated
Even celebrities have weird dating histories! They're just like us!
Amanda Furrer3502 days ago
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