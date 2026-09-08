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Alex Z.

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 25 Best Skateparks in the World

Time to tighten up your deck and get to it.

Alex Z.4768 days ago
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The 50 Craziest Car Chases in Movie History, in GIFs

Nobody can escape. Or can they?

Alex Z.4856 days ago
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Why MLB Thinks You're Stupid

Go crazy, folks! Go crazy!

Alex Z.5225 days ago
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The 25 Douchiest Bars in Chicago

This is a warning.

Alex Z.5280 days ago
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Breaking: David Stern Declared JaVale McGee NBA MVP at Halftime of Tonight's Nuggets-Magic Game

Apparently the commish has a new favorite player.

Alex Z.5282 days ago
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Police Pull Over "Batman" In His "Batmobile"

No arrest made in case of arrested development.

Alex Z.5291 days ago
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Giveaway: Win A Day At The Track With The SRT Track Experience

Enter here to get behind the wheel of Chrysler's Hemi-powered line of high-performance cars.

Alex Z.5292 days ago
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Chevy Impala Gets A Facelift

The first redesign for the old-school cruiser in eight years.

Alex Z.5293 days ago
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Check Out Spy Photos Of The Volkswagen XL1 On Ice

It looks fast. Turns out it won't be.

Alex Z.5294 days ago
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Jeremy Lin Signs With Volvo

Hedging his bets....

Alex Z.5295 days ago
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Consumer Reports Tears Fisker Karma A New One

There was no such thing as bad publicity. Until this review came out.

Alex Z.5295 days ago
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Gallery: Classic Mustangs From The '60s

Classic car. Classic era.

Alex Z.5298 days ago
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The 50 Craziest Car Chase Scenes In Movie History

"Bullitt" and "The French Connection" popularized the chase scene, and now every movie has one. Here are the all-time best.

Alex Z.5300 days ago
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Beautiful Women With Cars

Apparently, if they get near these cars, they take off their clothes.

Alex Z.5302 days ago
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The Audi Ice Experience Teaches Us How To Handle The Cold

On a lake in Austria, our tires grip through the turns.

Alex Z.5304 days ago
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The 50 Best Super Bowl Car Ads

It wouldn't be the big game without the ads. It wouldn't be a big ad without the car. Oh, what a feeling!

Alex Z.5341 days ago
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The Best Bikes For Under $1,000

From BMX trails to the grocery store to mountain trails, we've got you covered.

Alex Z.5364 days ago
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The 10 Most Useful Apple Car Accessories

We enhance your iPad, iPhone, or iPod driving experience.

Alex Z.5375 days ago

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