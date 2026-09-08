Adam Leaventon
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Google-Owned Nest Is Buying Home Security Company Dropcam
In a deal worth $555 million, Google's Nest just bought home security company Dropcam.
Adam Leaventon4471 days ago