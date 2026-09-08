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Adam Leaventon

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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Google-Owned Nest Is Buying Home Security Company Dropcam

In a deal worth $555 million, Google's Nest just bought home security company Dropcam.

Adam Leaventon4471 days ago

Sony Debuts 'World's Thinnest' Tablet

Presenting the Xperia Z.

Adam Leaventon4986 days ago
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Watch a BlackBerry Z10 Take on the iPhone 5 (Video)

Side by side.

Adam Leaventon4987 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Tennis Sneakers of All Time

Game, set, match.

Adam Leaventon5082 days ago

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