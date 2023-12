Complex's

Sneaker Shopping

Season 20 December 25, 2023

The 2023 Sneaker Shopping Awards

In this special year-end episode we take a look back at the best moments of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. Whether it was JiDion’s football skills, Peso Pluma cashing out or Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed’s unmatched energy we’re crowning our favorite episodes of the year.