Complex's

GOAT Talk

October 31, 2023

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist Debate the Best and Worst Things Ever | GOAT Talk

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist declare their GOAT meme, radio freestyle and Halloween candy, as well as their Worst of All Time album cover. This is GOAT Talk, a show where we ask today’s greats to crown their all-time greats.