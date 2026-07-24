Yvonne Strahovski

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

The Predator Teaser Trailer
Pop Culture

'The Predator' Drops First Trailer

The Predators are making their way back to Earth.

Victoria L. Johnson2999 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"I, Frankenstein" Paints The Classic Monster As A Mythological Superhero, Looks Dumb

The trailer is just as bad as you'd think.

Frazier Tharpe4676 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Yvonne Strahovski Is Set to Return to "Dexter" Next Season

Hannah McKay will be back.

Tanya Ghahremani4854 days ago
Music

Complex's February/March 2013 Issue Is On Stands Now!

Starring Rihanna and Kid Cudi. Preview the magazine before you buy it!

Complex4899 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Complex's December 2012/January 2013 Issue Is On Stands Now!

Starring A$AP Rocky and Alicia Keys. Preview the magazine before you buy it!

Complex4982 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Yvonne Strahovski Says "Dexter" Gave Her Nightmares

The actress will appear in the show's upcoming seventh season.

Tanya Ghahremani5093 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Chuck" Star Yvonne Strahovski Lands Major Role On "Dexter"

Is she going to play a secret murderer?

Complex5157 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Yvonne Strahovski Talks "Killer Elite," Final Season of "Chuck," and Nerd Fanbase

We spoke to the beautiful actress about making her American big-screen debut.

Tara Aquino5420 days ago
Pop Culture

"Chuck" Gets Fifth and Final Season

Thanks for the memories, nerd spy!

Christopher Rosen5553 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Is "Chuck" On the Way Out?

NBC spy comedy had lowest ratings ever last night.

Christopher Rosen5584 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App