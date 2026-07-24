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Music
Afrobeats Star Wizkid To Headline Yam Carnival This August
Joining him at Clapham Common are fellow Nigerian stars Naira Marley, Flavour, and Ckay, as well as Fally Ipupa, Gabzy, Black Sherif, and ShaSimone.
James Keith1633 days ago