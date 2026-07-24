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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Future Soul Band Yakul Get Surreal On A Late-Night Road Trip In “Take Flight” Visuals
The influence of the R&B and neo-soul melodies of people like D’Angelo and the like can be heard throughout, but there’s also an echo of the jazzy funk of Dilla
James Keith1349 days ago
Music
Premiere: Brighton-Based Collective Yakul Share Jazz-Laced "Streetlight"
Singer James Berkeley's knack for easy-on-the-ear hooks has only sharpened since last year's 'Getting Late' EP.
James Keith2334 days ago
Music
Premiere: Louis VI Joins Brighton Band Yakul To Soundtrack The Heatwave On "Getting Late"
Whether you're heading to the park or hiding indoors, "Getting Late" is the ideal soundtrack.
James Keith2560 days ago