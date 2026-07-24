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Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History

Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.

Alex Hudgens3803 days ago

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