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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History
Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.
Alex Hudgens3803 days ago