All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.MattBarone
Featured
While 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is all about going back to the past, nobody expected this character's surprise appearance.Marco Margaritoff
Disney's new 'Jungle Cruise' trailer is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking.Joe Price
Paul Dano joins Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated DC reboot, which has been met with multiple delays due to the pandemic and is now due in 2022.Trace William Cowen