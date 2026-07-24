Video Game History

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Soulja Boy in LA
Music

Soulja Boy Removes SouljaGame Listing After Shrugging Off Possible Nintendo Lawsuit

Soulja Boy's SouljaGame consoles are no longer available on his website.

tara mahadevan2763 days ago
Yanet Garcia breakup continued
Pop Culture

FaZe Censor Says Breakup With Yanet García Was About Much More Than 'Call of Duty'

The YouTuber says he didn't actually dump "Mexico’s hottest weather anchor" to play 'Call of Duty' full-time.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2837 days ago
Hard Times
Pop Culture

Here's Compelling Evidence 'Street Fighter II' Shamelessly Ripped Off a '70s Charles Bronson Movie

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Plagiarism is less beloved.

Julia Reiss3050 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Magnum Opus Games: Remedy Entertainment's History of Innovation

'Quantum Break' may be their latest innovation, but where did the creativity truly begin for the Remedy team?

Trace William Cowen3763 days ago
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