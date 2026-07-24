Video Game Controllers

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Latest Stories

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Life

Kentucky Man Allegedly Shot His Mom on Mother’s Day After Arguing About Xbox Controller

A Kentucky man is in police custody after authorities say he shot his mom on Mother's Day with a 22-caliber rifle amid an argument about an Xbox controller.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1537 days ago
Symbols of the PlayStation keyboard is seen during The Salon, Barcelona Games World fair.
Pop Culture

Sony Unveils DualSense Controller for PlayStation 5

So long, DualShock. Hello, DualSense.

Jose Martinez2300 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Scores Legal Victory in Patent Troll Involving the Wiimote

A federal appeals court in Redmond, WA ruled that Nintendo's Wiimote doesn't infringe on a Triton Tech patent.

Gus Turner4423 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Nintendo Launching GameCube-Like Wii U Controller For "Super Smash Bros."

Nintendo will launch a new controller for "Super Smash Bros." on the Wii U that will be similar to the older Nintendo console, the GameCube

LastOneAwakeNYC4448 days ago
Pop Culture

Stanford Researcher's Controller Changes Games Based on Your Physiological Signals

Stanford Researchers' Controller Changes Games Based on Your Physiological Signals

Andrew Freedman4490 days ago
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Pop Culture

Microsoft Says Xbox One Controller Will Work With PCs, Just Not Right Now

Microsoft to PC Gamers: Comme Des F*ckdown.

LastOneAwakeNYC4517 days ago
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Pop Culture

Apple Finally Gets a Legit Video Game Controller

The wait is over.

Larry Hester4570 days ago
Pop Culture

"Titanfall" Gets A Limited Edition Xbox One Controller

Prepare for button mash

LastOneAwakeNYC4574 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the Morphing Evolution of the PlayStation, Xbox Controllers

A high-speed look at the history of controllers

LastOneAwakeNYC4614 days ago
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Pop Culture

Valve Engineer Developing Butt, Tongue Controllers

While he should be making "Half-Life 3"

LastOneAwakeNYC4616 days ago
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Pop Culture

R.I.P. Select and Start on the Sony PlayStation Controller 1994-2013

We mourn you till we join you.

Larry Hester4630 days ago
Pop Culture

Valve's Steam Machine Controller is Like "Twister" for Fingers

Throwing gang signs have nothing on this.

Larry Hester4646 days ago
Pop Culture

PlayStation 4's DualShock Will Work on PC at Launch

Basic functions will work at launch

LastOneAwakeNYC4674 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Future of Controllers? Use Your Head

Controller uses brain waves to effect the game.

LastOneAwakeNYC4782 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hang The Entire Evolution of Game Controllers On Your Wall

That's one big family tree.

Steve Haske4829 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Check Out This Gallery of Weird and Rare Controllers

From 'Wu-Tang' to one you wear on your face.

Michael Rougeau4938 days ago
Style

Incredible Nintendo NES Controller Built From Thousands of LEGOs

Someone had some time on their hands.

Justin Korkidis4950 days ago

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