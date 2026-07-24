Latest Stories
Kentucky Man Allegedly Shot His Mom on Mother’s Day After Arguing About Xbox Controller
A Kentucky man is in police custody after authorities say he shot his mom on Mother's Day with a 22-caliber rifle amid an argument about an Xbox controller.
Sony Unveils DualSense Controller for PlayStation 5
So long, DualShock. Hello, DualSense.
Nintendo Scores Legal Victory in Patent Troll Involving the Wiimote
A federal appeals court in Redmond, WA ruled that Nintendo's Wiimote doesn't infringe on a Triton Tech patent.
Nintendo Launching GameCube-Like Wii U Controller For "Super Smash Bros."
Nintendo will launch a new controller for "Super Smash Bros." on the Wii U that will be similar to the older Nintendo console, the GameCube
Stanford Researcher's Controller Changes Games Based on Your Physiological Signals
Stanford Researchers' Controller Changes Games Based on Your Physiological Signals
Microsoft Says Xbox One Controller Will Work With PCs, Just Not Right Now
Microsoft to PC Gamers: Comme Des F*ckdown.
Apple Finally Gets a Legit Video Game Controller
The wait is over.
"Titanfall" Gets A Limited Edition Xbox One Controller
Prepare for button mash
Modder Creates a One-Handed Xbox One Controller, Donates to Able Gamers
Helping gamers with disabilities
Watch the Morphing Evolution of the PlayStation, Xbox Controllers
A high-speed look at the history of controllers
Valve Engineer Developing Butt, Tongue Controllers
While he should be making "Half-Life 3"
R.I.P. Select and Start on the Sony PlayStation Controller 1994-2013
We mourn you till we join you.
Valve's Steam Machine Controller is Like "Twister" for Fingers
Throwing gang signs have nothing on this.
PlayStation 4's DualShock Will Work on PC at Launch
Basic functions will work at launch
Future of Controllers? Use Your Head
Controller uses brain waves to effect the game.
Hang The Entire Evolution of Game Controllers On Your Wall
That's one big family tree.
Check Out This Gallery of Weird and Rare Controllers
From 'Wu-Tang' to one you wear on your face.
Incredible Nintendo NES Controller Built From Thousands of LEGOs
Someone had some time on their hands.