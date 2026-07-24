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Latest Stories
Sports
Oregon-VCU NCAA Tournament Game Ruled No-Contest After Several Positive COVID Tests, Ducks Will Advance
Virginia Commonwealth University’s exit on Saturday was the first NCAA tournament game canceled or declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues.
Xavier Hamilton1953 days ago