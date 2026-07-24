University Of North Carolina

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Mike Malone hollers at the referees during a Nuggets-Warriors game in April 2025.
Bets

North Carolina Ends Head Coaching Search, Hires Mike Malone

Billy Donovan was still a big favorite to be UNC coach just one hour before Mike Malone announcement

Matt Burke110 days ago
Bill Belichick in a blue shirt stands next to girlfriend Jordon Hudson with long dark hair and red lipstick, wearing a Boston sweatshirt, at an indoor event.
Sports

Bill Belichick Says Relationship With Jordon Hudson ‘Doesn’t Have Anything to Do With UNC Football'

The 73-year-old UNC coach told SportsCenter the media buzz over his 24-year-old girlfriend won't affect the team.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
DaBaby and Speedy Morman
Music

DaBaby Explains the $200 Candy Viral Video, Talks Beyoncé Being a Fan

DaBaby sat down with Complex News' Speedy Morman for an in-depth conversation about his music career and life on the latest episode of '360 With Speedy Morman.'

Joe Price1836 days ago
unc
Life

21 People Arrested in Major Drug Ring Bust Involving UNC Frats

21 people are facing federal charges after a three-year-long investigation uncovered a large scale drug ring involving several North Carolina universities.

Jordan Rose2046 days ago
A doctor holds up a sample that tested positive for COVID.
Life

University of Pittsburgh Scientists Say They've Discovered Biomolecule That Blocks COVID-19 Virus

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh say they've isolated a biomolecule that neutralizes the virus causing COVID-19 "completely and specifically."

Gavin Evans2140 days ago
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Students honor the victims of a shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.
Pop Culture

Lucasfilm Honors UNCC Shooting Victim and 'Star Wars' Fan Riley Howell by Making Him a Jedi

He's "Jedi Master and historian Ri-Lee Howell" now.

Jose Martinez2406 days ago
UNC Tar Heels 2018
Sneakers

UNC Announces $60 Million Extension With Nike

The University of North Carolina has announced a 10-year apparel deal with Nike. The extension will reportedly be worth an estimated $6.27 million per year.

Mike DeStefano2774 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'UNC' (Tongue)
Sneakers

UNC Suspends 13 Players for Selling Team-Issued Air Jordans

The University of North Carolina football program has suspended 13 players for selling team-issued pairs of a limited Air Jordan 3. Suspensions will range from one to four games per player.

Mike DeStefano2910 days ago
Twitter
Sports

UNC Football Coach References Drake, 2 Chainz, and Migos in Ridiculous Recruiting Video

Larry Fedora poked fun at himself in a new “recruiting” video from Carolina Football.

Aaron C. Mansfield3326 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

University of North Carolina Won't Do Anything About Islamophobic, Homophobic Professor

UNC Wilmington professor faces no consequences after attacking a student on Facebook and in columns.

Elizabeth King3526 days ago
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