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Latest Stories

Music

UD Music Launches Elevator Membership Programme

Membership is being opened up to young, London-based musicians, producers, artists, podcasters and more.

James Keith892 days ago
UDMusic (credit: Saadiq T) UDMusic (credit: Saadiq T) UDMusic (credit: Saadiq T)
Music

UD Talent House: 11 Open Mic Acts Making Their Presence Known

Having launched last September, UD’s staple Open Mic (which takes place on the first Thursday of every month) is a great place for up-and-coming artists to perform their music.

Complex1136 days ago
UDTakeover-SaadiqT
Music

UD's Industry Takeover Returns For A Massive Seven-Day Festival

Running from March 27 - April 2 at the Talent House, the week-long festival will feature 20 different events, including live music, discussion panels, and more.

James Keith1221 days ago
UD Music (credit: Saadiq T)
Music

UD x The University Of East London (UEL) To Launch New Music Degree Courses On Black Music & Culture

The new courses have been designed to give aspiring artists, musicians and producers a full understanding of how to make music and navigate the music industry

James Keith1278 days ago
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mayor of london sadiq khan ghetts ud board members
Music

UD Music, East London Dance Open Doors To ‘Talent House’ In Stratford

The joint venture between UD Music and East London Dance will also focus on schools outreach, skills programmes, professional development, and education.

James Keith1479 days ago

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