Latest Stories
UD Music Returns To Rich Mix With Its Biggest ‘Industry Takeover’ Yet
Friday 12th June. Save the date!
UD Music Launches Elevator Membership Programme
Membership is being opened up to young, London-based musicians, producers, artists, podcasters and more.
UD Talent House: 11 Open Mic Acts Making Their Presence Known
Having launched last September, UD’s staple Open Mic (which takes place on the first Thursday of every month) is a great place for up-and-coming artists to perform their music.
UD's Industry Takeover Returns For A Massive Seven-Day Festival
Running from March 27 - April 2 at the Talent House, the week-long festival will feature 20 different events, including live music, discussion panels, and more.
UD x The University Of East London (UEL) To Launch New Music Degree Courses On Black Music & Culture
The new courses have been designed to give aspiring artists, musicians and producers a full understanding of how to make music and navigate the music industry
UD Music, East London Dance Open Doors To ‘Talent House’ In Stratford
The joint venture between UD Music and East London Dance will also focus on schools outreach, skills programmes, professional development, and education.