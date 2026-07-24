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Pop Culture
Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested by U.S. Marshals Outside Miami Event Venue
The brothers were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center, where Andrew was set to co-host IBA Bareknuckle 6.
Jade Gomez7 days ago