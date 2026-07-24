Tyson Ritter

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Tyson Ritter, Mike Kennerty, Chris Gaylor and Nick Wheeler of The All-American Rejects (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for Tamie Peters & Christiaan McPherson Public Relations)
Music

The All-American Rejects Says Artists Are Responsible for High Ticket Prices

The band compared ticket buying to a 'District 1 Hunger Games' experience.

Trey Alston62 days ago

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