Tyler Mitchell

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Style

LOEWE Unveils New Fragrance With Campaign Featuring Greta Lee

Greta Lee, Stéphane Bak, and Úrsula Corberó star in the new Tyler Mitchell-shot campaign for LOEWE Aire Anthesis.

Joe Price1039 days ago
Tyler, the Creator
Style

Tyler, the Creator and Tyler Mitchell Discuss Inspirations Behind Their Visual Work

The fellow "image-makers" recently chopped it up over the phone, ahead of Mitchell's two solo exhibitions at Jack Shainman Gallery in New York.

Joshua Espinoza1780 days ago
Beyonce performs onstage during the 'On The Run II' Tour.
Music

Tyler Mitchell Addresses Rumors About His Hiring for Beyoncé’s 'Vogue' Cover

"The truth is Raul Martinez and Anna Wintour proposed and hired me for the 'Vogue' shoot and Beyoncé quickly agreed,"Mitchell wrote.

Jose Martinez2910 days ago
Beyonce
Music

Beyoncé Reportedly Got First Black Photographer to Shoot 'Vogue' Cover

In choosing 23-year-old Atlanta-raised, New York City-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, Beyoncé is behind 'Vogue' hiring the first black photographer to shoot a cover for the publication in its 126-year history.

Joe Price2917 days ago

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