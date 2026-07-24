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Latest Stories
Music
Who Is twentythree? Meet the Toronto Rapper Reviving Club Music From the Underground
The rising Toronto rapper talks about the success of "Queen St," catching Drake's attention, and the nostalgic sound behind "6ix Pop."
Antonio Johri47 minutes ago