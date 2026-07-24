twentythree

Toronto artist twentythree (Amir Ghonoodi) blends West Coast club bounce, digicore synths, and emo-rap vocals into nostalgic, genre-blurring music. His viral hit "Queen St" became TikTok's "LARP Anthem" and caught Drake's attention. His debut album, 6ix Pop, dropped in June 2026 under his Greezy Gang imprint.

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Latest Stories

twentythree in a hoodie and striped shirt, wearing headphones around their neck, poses against a plain background.
Music

Who Is twentythree? Meet the Toronto Rapper Reviving Club Music From the Underground

The rising Toronto rapper talks about the success of "Queen St," catching Drake's attention, and the nostalgic sound behind "6ix Pop."

Antonio Johri47 minutes ago

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