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Joe La Puma Breaks Down How To Pair Sneakers with Your Fits | Tunnel Takedown
Joe La Puma joins the panel this week for the season two finale to discuss how to find the perfect pair of sneakers to pair with your outfit. The hosts also crown their best dressed players of the season so far, and discuss the personal styles of NBA superstars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Marcus Jordan Says New Air Jordan Project Is On The Way | Tunnel Takedown
Son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Marcus, stops by this week on 'Tunnel Takedown.' He teases an upcoming Air Jordan project with his store Trophy Room coming in 2020, and gives his thoughts on the latest fits from stars like Kemba Walker and PJ Tucker.
James Harden’s Cozy Fit Costs as Much as a New Car | Tunnel Takedown
On this episode of ‘Tunnel Takedown,’ the hosts talk PJ Tucker’s latest outfit, how players tone down their fits in smaller cities, the ’90s Starter jacket trend still being in style today, and Racks Hogan explains his beef with Amiri.
Kelly Oubre Channels His Rockstar Energy while Chris Paul’s Fit Flops | Tunnel Takedown
This week’s episode of “Tunnel Takedown" discusses players like PJ Tucker experimenting with patterns and new brands, Kelly Oubre’s latest rockstar fit, overalls having a comeback thanks to players like Russell Westbrook, and the problem with wearing too many graphics at once.
Allen Iverson Reminds Us Why He’s The Best Dressed NBA Player Ever | Tunnel Takedown
On this week's episode of “Tunnel Takedown,” we’re live from ComplexCon 2019 in Long Beach with special guest and NBA style legend Allen Iverson!
NBA Champion Matt Barnes Reveals His Worst Dressed Teammate | Tunnel Takedown
Welcome back to the premiere episode of “Tunnel Takedown” season 2 hosted by Racks Hogan; Complex’s vet stylist stoner, Matt Barnes; 14-year NBA tunnel vet, NBA champion and hooping stoner and Gia Seo; Creative Director and sockfluencer as they break down the best and worst fits from some of your favorite NBA players..
Trinidad James Joins the Show and Allen Crabbe Shows Off His Closet | Tunnel Takedown
On the season finale, "Full Size Run" host Trinidad James joins hosts Kalysse Anthony, Mouse Jones and Racks Hogan to talk about the league's best and worst dressed and some wild NBA fashion moments from years past. Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe brings Derek Roche inside his closet.
Kyle Kuzma Shows Up in Supreme and PJ Tucker Keeps It Comfy | Tunnel Takedown
This week, hosts Racks Hogan, Kalysse Anthony and Mouse Jones get into it over PJ Tucker's satin Dolce & Gabbana outfit, and break down Kevin Durant and Kyle Kuzma's pre-game fits. Then, celebrity stylist Derek Roche shows us how to put looks together for a tall, athletic basketball player.
Lonzo Ball Flops and Jayson Tatum Shows Out in Amiri | Tunnel Takedown
On the latest “Tunnel Takedown,” hosts Racks Hogan, Kalysse Anthony and Mouse Jones put Jayson Tatum and Chris Paul head-to-head for the week’s best. Then, Stylist and correspondent Derek Roche does a deep dive on the ongoing luxury sneaker trend.
Racks Loses It Over Russell Westbrook and JaVale McGee Needing a Shirt | Tunnel Takedown
This week, Racks Hogan, Mouse Jones and Kalysse Anthony break down their favorite looks of the week and get into a heated discussion over Russell Westbrook. Plus, renowned stylist Derek Roche previews the upcoming style trend while on the set of French Montana’s new video.
From Russell Westbrook to Steph Curry, Breaking Down All the NBA All-Star Fits | Tunnel Takedown
On the first episode of “Tunnel Takedown,” hosts Kalysse Anthony, Mouse Jones and Racks Hogan break down the fits from NBA All-Star Weekend