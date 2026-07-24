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Halsey poses on the red carpet in a shimmering gold top with her curly hair styled loosely. Tattoos on her arms are visible
Music

Halsey Calls Out Meanness of Fans: 'I Regret Coming Back'

Halsey, whose new song "Lucky" arrived last week, is expressing regret over returning to "a space that is completely devoid of any kindness."

Trace William Cowen723 days ago
Tumblr's troll regarding Twitter's decision to offer paid verification
Life

Tumblr Trolls Elon Musk's Twitter Blue By Offering Two Checkmarks for $7.99

The staff at Tumblr have some thoughts about Twitter’s widely-criticized decision to offer verification to anyone for $7.99 a month as part of Twitter Blue.

Joe Price1352 days ago
normani
Music

Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Use of Racial Slurs

The comments resurfaced last year and stem from an old Tumblr account operated by Cabello.

Trace William Cowen2339 days ago
Tumblr app logo
Life

WordPress Owner Is Buying Tumblr From Verizon

Verizon will complete a transaction sending Tumblr to Automattic Inc., the owner of the blogging host site WordPress.

Gavin Evans2539 days ago
taylor
Music

Taylor Swift on Scooter Braun's Acquisition of Her Masters: 'This is My Worst Case Scenario'

"I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world," Swift wrote.

tara mahadevan2582 days ago
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Frank Ocean
Music

It Looks Like Frank Ocean's Tumblr Was Hacked (UPDATE)

Are we getting new Ocean x SZA x Kendrick x 3 Stacks soon?

Trace William Cowen2728 days ago
tumblr
Life

You've Got 2 Weeks Left to Find Porn on Tumblr (UPDATE)

Tumblr will soon be safe for Starbucks.

Alex Galbraith2791 days ago
Frank Ocean speaks onstage at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards.
Music

Frank Ocean Shades Kanye: ‘I Like the Way Michelle Wolf Thinks’

The singer took to Tumblr to throw his support behind Wolf.

Sajae Elder3007 days ago
This is a photo of Frank Ocean.
Music

Frank Ocean Calls Actor Michael Stuhlbarg 'Dad' in New Tumblr Post

The recording artist seems to be a fan of Stuhlbarg's latest film.

Julia Reiss3134 days ago
This is a photo of Frank Ocean.
Music

Watch Frank Ocean's In-Studio Performance of "Nikes"

Frank Ocean shares some in-studio footage of recording "Nikes" on his Tumblr.

Eric Diep3247 days ago
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texting pic
Life

Teen Shuts Down Dude Asking for Nudes in Most Hilarious Way Possible

A teenager from North Carolina was asked for nudes, and she shut him down in hilarious fashion.

Kyle Neubeck3394 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Tumblr User Agrees to Make a Necklace Out of a Fellow Tumblr User's Amputated Toe

A Tumblr user is planning to create a necklace out of a fellow Tumblr user’s amputated toe.

MacMcCannTX3524 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

This Tumblr Is Dedicated to the Awful Hairstyles of 'Making a Murderer'

This Tumblr hiliariously celebrates the awful hairstyles of "Making a Murderer."

Joshua Espinoza3853 days ago

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