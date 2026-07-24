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While Elon Musk seems eager for the company’s future, many users aren’t thrilled with the billionaire manning the ship in the immediate future.Brenton Blanchet
HBO’s ’Euphoria’ season finale was one filled with teen drama & chaos. Before we say bye to season 1, here are the best scenes and moments.Mallorie List
Tumblr announced this week that it will remove explicit content from its platform. It's apparently also removing Garfield, Mario, and other weird stuff.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
"To be successful, you must do success things"Chad Freeman