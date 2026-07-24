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Latest Stories
Music
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
The new comp includes tracks from the collective’s extended family of artists, many of whom appeared on Volume 1, as well as Horrid1 & Sav’O, 98s and more.
James Keith1286 days ago
Music
24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022
New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.
Joseph JP Patterson1646 days ago
Music
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021
This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...
Joseph JP Patterson1688 days ago