Trivia

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

The iPhone and iPad devices contain numerous free games that can be acquired through download, ranging from trivia to adventure to retro arcade games to puzzles. Without further ado, here are the 10 best free iPhone and iPad games.
Israel Daramola

Latest Stories

Megan Fox and MGK
Pop Culture

Watch Megan Fox and MGK Grill Each Other About Their Relationship and More

The celebrity couple starred in the latest installment of GQ's 'The Couple Quiz,' where they pressed each other about their first date, tattoos, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1746 days ago
A Jeopardy contestant brings his impressive winning streak to an end.
Pop Culture

Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End After 38 Straight Wins

Matt Amodio may have brought his impressive winning streak to an end on Monday night, but he's since earned praise from fellow champ Ken Jennings.

Trace William Cowen1747 days ago
Mike Richards
Pop Culture

Ousted 'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards No Longer Executive Producer of Trivia Show or ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The development comes shortly after Mike Richards stepped down as the new permanent 'Jeopardy!' host, a role he was just given in early August.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
Mike Richards poses with the Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show award for "The Price is Right."
Pop Culture

New 'Jeopardy' Host Mike Richards Apologizes for Sexist Remarks in Unearthed Podcast Episodes

A podcast made between 2013 and 2014 reveals newly appointed 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards made offensive remarks, including insensitive comments about women.

Jose Martinez1802 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton on Wanting 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Gig: 'There's Something Inside Me That Says This Makes Sense'

LeVar Burton talked to 'The New York Times Magazine' about wanting the 'Jeopardy!' hosting job, and about how he'll take it if he doesn't get it.

Gavin Evans1853 days ago
Advertisement
be
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Quizzes Billie Eilish on 'The Office' After Her 15th Rewatch

Like plenty of us right now, Billie Eilish just wrapped up another rewatch of the American version of 'The Office.' To celebrate, she joined Rainn Wilson on IG.

Trace William Cowen2258 days ago
HQ app
Life

HQ Trivia Shuts Down After Three Years

Users have taken to social media to share their memories of HQ Trivia.

Joshua Espinoza2353 days ago
kw
Music

Watch 'Jeopardy!' Champions Fail to Identify Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'

Not even eventual winner Ken Jennings had any idea what West's 2019 religion album was called.

Trace William Cowen2383 days ago
Kanye West
Sports

ESPN Analyst Tim Kurkjian Admits He Didn't Know if Kanye West Was a Man or a Woman

ESPN's Tim Kurkjian is really bad when it comes to music knowledge.

Victoria L. Johnson3039 days ago
HQ Trivia
Pop Culture

Cheating at HQ Trivia Just Got Easier With This New Website

Skip the programming and weird downloads and cheat the old-fashioned way.

Sajae Elder3096 days ago
Advertisement
Scott Rogowsky
Life

Someone Created a Bot That Can Help You Cheat HQ Trivia

But it's not 100 percent accurate.

Joshua Espinoza3104 days ago
Obama
Life

Here's Why People Are Convinced Obama Won HQ Trivia

Life is more fun if you say yes.

Julia Reiss3110 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App