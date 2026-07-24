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'Carrie,' the 1976 classic horror movie by director Brian De Palma is now on Netflix. Here are 10 trivia facts to know about the horror film.Kevin Wong
The iPhone and iPad devices contain numerous free games that can be acquired through download, ranging from trivia to adventure to retro arcade games to puzzles. Without further ado, here are the 10 best free iPhone and iPad games.Israel Daramola
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about your favorite startups—most of which come from their surprising origins.Complex
Canadian directors have been killing it in the music video game for years now. Here, we rank the very best.Alex Narvaez