Tokyo Olympics

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PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women's Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Sports

Jordan Chiles Recalls Having Her Olympic Bronze Medal Revoked

Following a women’s gymnastics floor event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal after her coach's late scoring inquiry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams630 days ago
Kevin Durant Team USA
Sports

Basketball World Reacts to Team USA's Opening Loss to France at Tokyo Olympics

Just two weeks after dropping back-to-back exhibition games leading into the Olympics, Team USA's men's basketball team suffered another loss to France.

Brad Callas1826 days ago
Maria Taylor
Sports

Maria Taylor Joins NBC Sports, Makes Debut at Tokyo Olympics

Just two days after leaving ESPN over a contract dispute, Maria Taylor made her NBC Sports debut on Friday during the network's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Brad Callas1827 days ago
Naomi Osaka at Olympics
Sports

Naomi Osaka Calls Lighting Olympic Torch 'Greatest Athletic Achievement I Will Ever Have'

Fresh off lighting the iconic Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

Brad Callas1828 days ago
Felix Auger Aliassime
Sports

Contenders, Underdogs, Rookies: The Canadians to Know at the Tokyo Olympics

Everything you need to know about the top athletes Canada has sent to Japan for the 2020 Summer Games, from rookies to underdogs to legit contenders.

Oren Weisfeld1831 days ago
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sha-carri-richardson-doping
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Talks About Having to Miss Tokyo Olympics After Failing Drug Test (UPDATE)

The 21-year-old track athlete tested positive for a prohibited substance about a week after securing a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

Joshua Espinoza1850 days ago
nike-olympics
Style

Nike SB Creates Skateboard Federation Kits for Tokyo Olympic Games

Nike SB taps artist and former professional skateboarder Piet Parra to create federation kits for the United States, Japan, France, and Brazil at the Olympics.

Jordan Rose1851 days ago
Olympic rings.
Sports

Danger-Zone Heat In Tokyo Could Hinder Athletes' Performance At Olympics, Says New Report

After Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said cancelling the games are “essentially off the table” this year, countermeasures have been issued.

Niall Smith1886 days ago
Simone Biles
Sports

Simone Biles Lands Historic Double Pike Vault Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

During podium training on Friday ahead of Saturday's U.S. Classic, Simone Biles casually showed off her latest move: the Yurchenko double pike.

Brad Callas1890 days ago
andre de grasse team canada
Sports

Andre De Grasse on Tokyo 2021 and Team Canada's Wavy New Jacket

We caught up with the Canadian sprinter to chat about the delayed Olympics, Team Canada's new gear, and his hometown love for Markham.

Alex Narvaez2174 days ago
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