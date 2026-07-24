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From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the NBA, Canada's had plenty of moments to be proud of this strange year.Oren Weisfeld
Music
The Weeknd Previews New Song, Video Was Set to Play in IMAX Before ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ Became Issue (UPDATE)
The Weeknd's upcoming single "Take My Breath" was featured in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics. The artist also revealed when the track is dropping.Abel Shifferaw
Michael Che told his followers he wanted to "make fun of Simone Biles" before going on a sharing marathon of other people's tasteless jokes about her.Trace William Cowen
The Toronto runner opens up about how he overcame failure to become one of Canada's most promising cross-country athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.Oren Weisfeld