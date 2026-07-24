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London-Based Designer Tisloh Danboyi Unveils 'Love,bites.' Silver Necklace, His Debut Jewellery Piece
London-based designer Tisloh Danboyi has just unveiled his first piece of jewellry in the form of a new silver pendant necklace titled 'Love, bites'.
Jacob Davey2080 days ago