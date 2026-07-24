From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
Featured
Fashion stylist and creative Coco Mell talks us through how she got into the fashion game in our latest instalment of our 'One of a Kind' series with Tia Maria.Jacob Davey
Rising grime artist MIC is on a one-man-mission to flip the genre on its head and push it to new limits with his lucid, free-flowing lyricism and approach.Jacob Davey
Pop Culture
#CIROCStands: How MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion Are Changing the Sports Broadcasting Game for Black Women
#CIROCStands for Black Excellence. So do world-class sports journalists MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion, who are sharing their knowledge for the next generation.Amber McKynzie